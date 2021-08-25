iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132,244 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

