iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.54. iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 1,102 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

