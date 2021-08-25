iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Position Increased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,119.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 39,682 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.67. 15,011,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,423,334. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.90.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

