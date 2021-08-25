iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Garrison Point Capital LLC

Garrison Point Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 44.3% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Garrison Point Capital LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares MBS ETF worth $130,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period.

MBB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $108.46. 3,356,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,708. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.39. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

