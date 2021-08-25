iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lifted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.1% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $52,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 85,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 83,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 441,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,831,858. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

