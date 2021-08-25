iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.65 and last traded at $76.57. Approximately 2,795,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,796,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04.

