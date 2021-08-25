iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after purchasing an additional 122,407 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.46. 1,699,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,276,428. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.