iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWW traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 37,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,469. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.37. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.