iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 207,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,469,539 shares.The stock last traded at $63.22 and had previously closed at $62.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

