iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $162.59 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

