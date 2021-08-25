iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.35

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.35 and last traded at $118.19, with a volume of 8361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.18.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

