iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,980.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $68.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.91.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

