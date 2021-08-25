iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Trimmed by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 62,642 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,698,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.48. 739,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,151. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

