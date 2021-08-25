iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $272.23 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

