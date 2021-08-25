iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.10. 236,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.05. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $450.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

