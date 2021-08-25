iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $450.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,275. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $451.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

