iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,797 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 4.5% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $104,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.71. 190,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,935. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.