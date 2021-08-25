iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 136.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,881 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.95. 326,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,886. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

