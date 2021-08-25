iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.88

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.88 and last traded at $109.88, with a volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter valued at about $462,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

