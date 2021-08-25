Italo Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Italo has traded 46.4% lower against the dollar. One Italo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Italo has a total market capitalization of $16,976.32 and $829.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00121253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00155415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,459.10 or 0.99807460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.16 or 0.01013997 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.04 or 0.06532063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

