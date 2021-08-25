iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux Sells 861 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $24,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $210,421.94.

On Monday, June 14th, Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00.

Shares of ITOS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 103,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,726. The company has a market cap of $957.36 million and a P/E ratio of -13.26. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

