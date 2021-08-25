ITO Utility Token Market Cap Hits $276,498.34 (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. One ITO Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. ITO Utility Token has a total market cap of $276,498.34 and approximately $28.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00126983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00158215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,802.48 or 1.00024295 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.22 or 0.01025244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.84 or 0.06535766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars.

