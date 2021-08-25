J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.67 Million

Brokerages expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report $310.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $315.40 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $252.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

JJSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $163.05 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $124.90 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 227.93%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.