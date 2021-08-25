J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.37.

J Sainsbury stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

