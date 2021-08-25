Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $4,593,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.45. 238,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,792. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.85.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

