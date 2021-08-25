Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.38. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

