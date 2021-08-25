Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after buying an additional 160,457 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after purchasing an additional 122,213 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Plexus by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,869 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 2.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 807,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Plexus by 8.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.12.

Shares of PLXS opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.