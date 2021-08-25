Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 35,637 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock opened at $104.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,864,390. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

