Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after buying an additional 271,972 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after buying an additional 124,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after buying an additional 123,763 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,292,000 after buying an additional 65,906 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $171.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.50. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

