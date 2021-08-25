Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

