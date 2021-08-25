Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIT. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

