Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

FTNT stock opened at $299.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $309.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

