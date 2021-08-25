Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Atlas Air Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $78.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

