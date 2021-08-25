Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

PCH opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

