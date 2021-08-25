Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after buying an additional 334,106 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,527,000 after purchasing an additional 687,461 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 338,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,102,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,048,000 after purchasing an additional 147,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $46.92.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

