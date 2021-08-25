Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 34,755 TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,755 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,603,000 after acquiring an additional 312,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,298,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,183,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,448,000 after buying an additional 74,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,476,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

TOWN stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

