Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

PIPR opened at $142.77 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.03.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $133,394.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,476 shares of company stock worth $1,501,688 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

