Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,518 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 75,987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 206,289 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $142,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,914,025 over the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

