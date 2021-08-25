Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Triton International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Triton International by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triton International by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Triton International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE TRTN opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $369.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

In related news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $94,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

