Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,736 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,805.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CENT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

