Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,756 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,803,000 after acquiring an additional 411,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 339,399 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,754,000 after acquiring an additional 816,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

