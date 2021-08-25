Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,271 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 158.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 81,483 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 55.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

