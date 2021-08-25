Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,479 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,702,000 after acquiring an additional 977,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,798,000 after acquiring an additional 159,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 771.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178,804 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in News by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in News by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,837,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 132,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.53. News Co. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.63.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWSA. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

