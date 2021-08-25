Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,737 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

THC opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,596,656. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

