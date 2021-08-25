Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Anika Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $607.08 million, a P/E ratio of -46.78, a PEG ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.93.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANIK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

