Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MYR Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 57.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

