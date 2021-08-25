Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $190.84 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $216.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.25.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.