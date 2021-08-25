Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.93% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $53.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.