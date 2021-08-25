Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Holdings Decreased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,575 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $151,000.

VNLA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. 240,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,076. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16.

