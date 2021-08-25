Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Position Decreased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,792 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $151,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16.

